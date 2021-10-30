Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

