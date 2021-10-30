Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

