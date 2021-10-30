Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.95. 955,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $93.05.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.