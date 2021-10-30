Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 955,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,905. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

