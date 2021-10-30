Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $100.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

