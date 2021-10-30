Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.57. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 955,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,905. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

