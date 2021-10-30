Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $81,517.48 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

