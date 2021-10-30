RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $87.20. 831,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,415. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

