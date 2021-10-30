Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 4,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

