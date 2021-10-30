Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($21.96) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,537.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 929.66 ($12.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45). The company has a market capitalization of £130.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

