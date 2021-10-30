Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $133,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.