Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$2,299.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,185.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,174.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,952.04. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 106.44. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,370.89 and a 1 year high of C$2,270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.