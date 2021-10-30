Royal Bank of Canada Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $262.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $204.45 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.