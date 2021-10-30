Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $77.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

