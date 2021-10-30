Royal Bank of Canada Has $111.60 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $111,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Heritage Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,367,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,378,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,986,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

