Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $54.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

NCR opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NCR by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NCR by 11.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in NCR by 8.2% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,124,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at $3,079,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

