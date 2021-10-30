Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Critical Analysis

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -150.69% -33.94% -26.40% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 16.74 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.65 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rover Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.