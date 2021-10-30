Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMO. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Romeo Power has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $13,531,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $6,166,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

