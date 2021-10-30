Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ROIV stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.