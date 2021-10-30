ROCKI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $564,980.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $564,980.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00095968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.96 or 1.00437817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.88 or 0.06979256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022816 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

