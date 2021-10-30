Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

