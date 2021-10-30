Robert W. Baird Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

