Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 51,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

RVSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.