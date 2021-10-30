Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.