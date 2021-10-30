Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.
NYSE:RIO opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
