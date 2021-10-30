Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $15,130.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00095968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.96 or 1.00437817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.88 or 0.06979256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

