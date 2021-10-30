Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,886 shares of company stock worth $259,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

