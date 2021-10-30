Reviewing National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 3.34 $1.52 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.51 billion 1.34 $889.88 million $0.70 9.21

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 5 5 0 2.50 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 1 3 0 2.75

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 26.42% 21.04% 0.88% Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.50% 11.91% 1.05%

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain no

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

