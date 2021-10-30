Reviewing Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Medicure has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medicure and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.44, suggesting a potential upside of 91.90%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -43.71% -35.98% -21.52% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -149.51% -36.71% -32.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicure and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $8.67 million 0.90 -$5.11 million N/A N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 16.35 -$102.49 million ($1.50) -12.31

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Medicure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen on December 20, 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

