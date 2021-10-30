Reviewing Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $16.53 million 9.46 -$49.39 million ($0.51) -2.06 Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.65 $305.10 million $7.88 6.05

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Emergent BioSolutions 17.51% 29.10% 14.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets. It offers the SYMJEPI Injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

