Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $22.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $987.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

