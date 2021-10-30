Restore (LON:RST) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock.

RST has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RST opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.54. The company has a market cap of £647.83 million and a PE ratio of 87.96. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

