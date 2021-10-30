Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.79.

Shares of QSR opened at C$70.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.25. The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

