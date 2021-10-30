Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.56% of Resolute Forest Products worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

