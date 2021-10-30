ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RMD traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. The company had a trading volume of 889,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,349. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.44.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

