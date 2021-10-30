Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

