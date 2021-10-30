Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

