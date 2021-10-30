Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Rent-A-Center worth $56,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

