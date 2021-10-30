Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels Sells 3,248 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.