Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels Sells 3,248 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.