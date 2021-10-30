Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.17 ($43.73).

EPA RNO opened at €31.06 ($36.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.01. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

