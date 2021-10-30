Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

RNST stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 358,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

