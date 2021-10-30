Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,600 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,845.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

