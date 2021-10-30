Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Powell Industries worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 150.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Powell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

