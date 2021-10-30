Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $13.26 Million Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 361,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,748,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

GIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

