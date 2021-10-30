Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.