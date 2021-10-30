Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 219.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

