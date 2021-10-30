Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

