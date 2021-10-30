Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

