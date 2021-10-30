Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £452.82 million and a P/E ratio of 27.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.