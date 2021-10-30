Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits Market Cap of $56.98 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $394.63 or 0.00641579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $56.98 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,590.27 or 1.00132714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,400 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

