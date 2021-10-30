Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Redwood Trust worth $143,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 210.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of RWT opened at $13.56 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

